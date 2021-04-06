Daniella Chávez leaves nothing to the imagination with spicy video without clothes in the shower

The beautiful Chilean model and follower of the Eagles of Club América, Daniella Chávez, He stirred up his fans on social media by sharing a spicy video in the shower, as part of his promotion to his adult platform where he shares his most daring content.

Daniella, who has almost 14 million followers, showed some of her spiciest content and posted a video while taking a shower.

Also read: Club León: Fernando Navarro with a thirst for revenge in the Concachampions

In the 5 second video, the famous influencer can be seen while in the shower with no rags to cover her and only the glass separating her from the camera.

The beautiful model is one of the most spicy fans of the Eagles and likes to show off her affection for the team, since she knows that many of her followers are thanks to Club América.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: