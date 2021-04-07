Daniella Chávez is recorded with a pink dental floss, but she is so small that it is not noticeable

Daniella Chavez she is daring and she likes it. That is why she shares videos and photographs on Instagram that please the most curious of her followers, who enjoy her beauty, as much as she enjoys exhibiting it. A few hours ago, for example, she shared a video in which she recorded herself getting out of the pool.

Outside of this she shows off her two-piece swimsuit: bikini. This is pink and the bottom is a floss. But the little thong is so small that it is not even noticeable. What stands out the most in the video is undoubtedly the large size of its rear curves.

But the model not only showed off the bikini bottom. The matching bra seems to be transparent, so she used a couple of pink rabbits to cover herself and not expose more than necessary. Probably to bypass Instagram censorship.

Another who also played with daring bunnies has been Alexa Dellanos. And this time the model looked for the smallest of her blank outfits. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos was recorded from head to toe, thus altering the palpitations of her followers.

