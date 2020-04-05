The Chilean model shared a series of fiery images along with her most used phrases in quarantine

Daniella Chavez

Photo:

Edgar Medel / Reform Agency

It seems that the quarantine has hungry to Daniella Chavez.

At least that was published by the model on Instagram, because among her most used phrases is: “I’m hungry“

Perhaps the confinement has caused the Chilean to have anxiety and has shared it with her followers.

“My most used phrases during quarantine: I’m hungry, I don’t want to see the news anymore, I’m hungry, another live on Instagram? I’m hungry“, wrote Daniella.

His followers agreed with the curvaceous that they too are hungry and do not want to watch television either.

“This is Dani unfortunately we do not know whether or not to put the news to inform us since they are getting worse … and my phrase agrees a lot with yours: I am hungry, but I am also sleepy@Alexariquelme_ said.

And there was no lack who will compliment Chavez.

“My phrase is: “I’m going to see if Daniella published a photo again“@Cristianpiceros said.

What is true is that while the health emergency is over due to the coronavirus, Daniella Chavez will continue posting images that delight the gentlemen’s pupil and some girl.

.