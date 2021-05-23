Daniella Chávez drove her followers crazy with her angelic beauty

The beautiful Chilean model and fan of the Eagles of America, Daniella Chávez stole the glances of her followers with a series of publications where she showed off her angelic beauty and spectacular figure, with tiny swimsuits.

Through her official Instagram account, the Andean model dazzled locals and strangers with her postcards, which were soon filled with likes and comments about her incomparable beauty.

“What is your favorite song of the moment? Mine is Bad ”shared the beautiful fan of the Eagles of America

Daniella is a famous playmate who rose to fame by uncovering an alleged romance with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, where she is already the leader of a second division team, in addition to international soccer.

