Daniella Chávez drove her fans crazy by wearing her figure in a tiny swimsuit

The fan of Eagles of America and beautiful model, Daniella Chávez stole the glances of her followers with two publications, where she wore her spectacular beauty with a tiny swimsuit.

Through your official account Instagram, the Andean model, dazzled locals and strangers with her postcards, which were soon filled with likes and comments about her incomparable beauty.

“I’m not used to uploading this type of photos, very little clothes, but I feel like the photo is beautiful! Do you like it? “The Andean woman shared.

“What a good sight you have when you put me on all fours. If my dad finds out about this, he kills you. I don’t give you the grace to tell me ‘ungrateful. Look at me softly, I’m fragile and so sweet, a delicate mine …”

Daniella is a famous playmate who rose to fame by uncovering an alleged affair with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, where she is even the leader of a second division team, in addition to international soccer.

