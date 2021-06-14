Daniella Chávez drives her followers crazy with fiery photos with nothing on top

The fan of the Eagles of America and Chilean model, Daniella Chavez, He stole the glances of his followers, with his most recent photograph in which he raised the temperature by posing in the most ardent way without anything on top, showing off his angelic beauty.

Through your official account Instagram, the Andean model, shared a series of postcards where she did not leave much to the imagination, revealing too much, causing the delight of her followers who did not take long to fill the publications with likes and positive comments for her statuesque figure.

“Question: Which powder is better? Morning, Borrach @, Reconciliation or Farewell ?; the fan of the Eagles of America questioned in her post.”

Daniella is a famous playmate who rose to fame by uncovering an alleged affair with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, where she is even the leader of a second division team, in addition to international soccer.

