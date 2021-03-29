Daniella Chávez dresses in flowers and unseats Demi Rose | Instagram

It’s already spring! and the beautiful Demi Rose and Daniella Chavez they know. A couple of days ago the British model decided to take the theme of her birthday session for this season of the year, but the singer Daniella Chávez decided to prove that not only flowers are good for the beautiful Demi Rose.

The famous Chilean decided to make a beautiful photo shoot on the occasion of this season of the year and decided to pose for Instagram highlighting her enormous charms. For the occasion, Daniella Chávez chose a beautiful and very charming dress full of beautiful flowers that gave it a tender touch; However, the necklines and her mini skirt left netizens breathless.

The beautiful sportscaster decided to pose with a cute pink hat near nature and as if Daniella were enjoying a rich day of picnic. There were four photographs of this session that the beautiful Televisa star shared on her official Instagram account.

The post was shared 3 hours ago and The Bride of the America’s Cup has obtained more than 60 thousand reactions in the famous social network. Daniella Chávez took the opportunity to question her followers about the most beautiful place they have visited, apparently nature like this landscape is a very beautiful place for Dany.

What is the most beautiful place you have visited? @ericjavits , wrote the star.

The ex of Cristiano Ronaldo She did not stop receiving compliments and others for these photographs in the comment box of the famous social network, which has turned this beautiful blonde into an influencer with more than 13 million followers.

Despite her enormous popularity, Daniella Chávez still lacks the 16 million followers of the beautiful Demi Rose, whom many remembered with her photographs for the flowers and her enormous charms.

On March 27, the beautiful British model celebrated her 26th birthday with a beautiful photograph, where her beautiful figure and flowers were the protagonists. Demi Rose shared images of what appeared to be a spectacular birthday celebration.

Demi Rose and Daniella Chávez are the darlings of Internet users on Instagram, where also other stars such as Celia Lora, Alexa Dellanos, Mía Khalifa, Yanet García; among others, they share content that has everyone on the edge of their seat.