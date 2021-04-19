Daniella Chávez defies censorship with ‘spicy’ photography in a swimsuit by the pool

The beautiful Chilean model and follower of the Eagles of Club América, Daniella Chávez, who has almost 14 million followers, defied censorship with a message on social networks, accompanied by a photograph in a sensual swimsuit.

The beautiful model, who denounced having been censored on Tik Tok for showing her body and criticized that there is no longer free expression with a long message.

Also read: Club León: Fernando Navarro with a thirst for revenge in the Concachampions

“Every day the social networks censoring more and more! There is no longer free expression of any kind! Now it only works for companies or record companies that pay to have likes and followers! They limited the rest to all! In tiktok they already censored me and not I did nothing! There are videos that show everything and there they are as if nothing!

It also happens; that the one that cannot report and of those there are many! Instead of reporting, take care, do something for yourself and let the rest live! Look that criticizing or denouncing you will not be a better person, you will not lose weight and less will make me shine less! While I continue to shine, you still do not get ahead because you are worried about the other when you should be worried only about you. “The model wrote.

Along with the text, he left a photograph in a pink swimsuit by the pool, defying censorship, revealing his prominent attributes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: