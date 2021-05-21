Daniella Álvarez’s ex responds to criticism

For months, Daniella Álvarez and Lenard Varelaa They no longer shared photos together, each was focused on their own path and their lives were not only virtual apart. While she was pursuing her career and traveling from Colombia to Miami, he went to Spain for the same purposes. However, it was until this week that the former Miss Colombia confirmed that they were no longer dating, and a rain of criticism reached Lenard and his family, messages that he no longer tolerated and which he put a stop to on social networks.