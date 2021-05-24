Daniella Álvarez will be a jury in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’

After a year full of challenges worldwide, it is time to get back to life and smile again. This is how the most popular beauty competition on television returns to the small screen: Nuestra Belleza Latina, a reality show from which celebrities such as Alejandra Espinoza, Francisca Lachapel or Ana Patricia Gámez came out. And who better than Daniella Álvarez, former Miss Colombia, to join as a jury in the 12th season of the Univisión show.

In interview for HI! USES, Daniella told us what we can expect in this edition, which seeks 360 beauty in the participants, that is, internal and external; and whose objective is that conventional aesthetic concepts evolve. In this edition, Alejandra Espinoza returns to her role as a host to explore the fears and joys of the contestants.

Daniella, you join Alejandra Espinoza in this new edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina who is looking for the most beautiful and charismatic girl in Latin America, who else will be with you?

“It’s a really cool question because I ask myself the same thing too! I have no idea and I’m waiting for the production to tell me who my fellow jurors are going to be, and I’m dying to meet them and be in action! ”.

As a former beauty queen, what advice would you give to the contestants?

“The best advice I can give people in general is to remember how important attitude is because a different attitude is indisputably the one that will always multiply us as people.

“Precisely this year we are looking for 360 beauty, integral beauty, complete beauty, beauty that goes beyond physical stereotypes or those that we know as conventional in life. So, that they remember to always get that authenticity, that originality, because it is the way that each one has to make a difference and get any expectations forward ”.

Do you have any style and beauty tips that the participants might consider?

“What they can best take from my experience is my life testimony, my example. Realize for themselves that sometimes we can lack things about ourselves, as important as a leg and that sometimes success can be achieved. And you can achieve any goal that you set yourself in life and that I am the example of that. With this authentic and fantastic way of being, they can take anything forward ”.

