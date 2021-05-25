Daniella Álvarez tells us the truth about her courtship

Daniella Álvarez’s life changed completely a year ago, when due to ischemia, her left leg had to be amputated. In this new stage of her life, the beautiful former Miss Colombia had the support of her entire family and became an example to follow that to this day amazes with her cheerful attitude. Along with her, there was also her then boyfriend, the actor Lenard Vanderaa, with whom she met again from the start of the pandemic. Although the couple chatted exclusively with HI! USES About how they had come together and the movie love they lived, today the story is different, as each one followed their own path.

© @ danielaalvareztvDaniella Álvarez told us what happened with her relationship with Lenard Vanderaa

Well, Lenard and I have always been happy. I think that what has not separated is that we ended at a time in 2018, in December, we were separated in 2019 and in 2020, for things in life, we met, we united again “, recalled Daniella Álvarez in an interview with HI! USES.

“Lenard was already living in Mallorca (Spain), he had already returned to his country and then due to a work visa issue, he entered Colombia, the pandemic arrived, he could not leave the country, and I got sick,” he told detail how the reunion between the two happened. “He told me ‘I’m here for you, I’m not going to take off’, and that made us not unite again,” he added with a smile for remembering the days at his side.

But life always returns to its everyday life, so Daniella and Lenard parted ways again. “Between Lenard and I we have always had circumstances of projects and things that have separated us. The same thing happened again “, He counted without regrets, and making it clear that there was no infidelity from either party, as well as no lack of interest.

© @ danielaalvareztvDaniella Álvarez will soon be a judge in the new edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina

“I believe that the love in me, the love in him, that unconditionality and that eternal and infinite affection is in each one of us even though we cannot be together. That is very noticeable in our way of expressing ourselves about each other, of loving each other, of knowing that sometimes life may separate us, but it will be for something, ”said Daniella in accordance with the plans of destiny.

The claim to Lenard Vanderaa

Although they broke up a few months ago, Daniella and Lenard had not commented on it. It was until the future judge of Nuestra Belleza Latina (Univision) confirmed his single status that Lenard began to receive malicious messages and even threats to him and his family.