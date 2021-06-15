Daniella Álvarez remembers the day she lost her leg

In order to Daniella Alvarez 2020 was the year that marked her forever. The model of Colombian origin presented a medical condition that led her to the hospital for a surgery that, if relatively simple, resulted in a whole complexity, and as a result, part of his left leg was amputated . Last Sunday, June 13, it was a year since that devastating event that, although it changed his life in every way, it also brought him a lot of wisdom and great teachings, which he faces every day.

© @ danielaalvareztvDaniella Álvarez suffered the amputation of part of her left leg in June 2020, in the middle of the COVID pandemic

In her Instagram profile, the Colombian-born model expressed her feelings about that episode in her life, which showed her how strong she can be. “Today, a year ago, I had to take the hardest emotional blow I have ever faced in my life, losing a part of my body. That day I really knew the meaning of the word ACCEPTANCE, a meaning that has helped me understand, value myself and thank God and Our Lady every day for this second chance, ”he commented.

© @ danielaalvareztv Daniella Álvarez has come out ahead despite the challenging 2020 she experienced, now she is an example of struggle

“Thanks to my family for the infinite love that kept me strong, to my mother for the courage and bravery with which she sustained me every day and you who with so many prayers and messages gave me the courage to fight,” he added. “Today I woke up without pain, healthy and HAPPY to be on this path called LIFE, which with its difficulties, today is more interesting and challenging for me. As one of my physios @ibethcarvajal told me yesterday ‘adversity is opportunity’! And it is true, we grow up believing that the difficulty is what slows us down, affects us and victimizes us and it is the opposite! It is the opportunity to test ourselves, grow and reach places we never imagined, feeling tremendous personal gratification ”.

Álvarez thanked his team of doctors for saving his life, as well as the nurses and all those involved who were by his side, throughout the process; from the first operation to rehabilitation.

© @ danielaalvareztvDaniella was undergoing a relatively simple operation, but suffered severe medical complications that led to amputation