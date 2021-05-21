Daniella Álvarez, one year after the day of the operation that changed her life

In order to Daniella Alvarez placeholder image There is no more significant date than May 15, 2020. The Colombian-born model was admitted to the hospital for an operation in which an abnormal mass would be removed from her abdomen, but the complications of the procedure led her to undergo four very complicated surgeries and the amputation of his left foot. One year from that day, Daniella has managed to get ahead overcoming every obstacle along the way. Little by little he has returned to dancing, swimming and even riding a bicycle, all this with the help of his friends and family, who have been his rock in the last 12 months in which life literally took a turn for the worse. 180 °.

© @ danielaalvareztvDaniella Álvarez minutes before her surgery

In his social networks, Álvarez remembered that date when life gave him a second chance. The 32-year-old shared a series of photos from the day of her initial surgery and a sentiment-laden message thanking God for the opportunity to be alive.

© @ danielaalvareztvDaniella was going for a relatively simple surgery, but had some complications

“Today, May 15, I am 1 year after the surgery that changed my life forever. A year in which I have fought against all difficulties, learning how important it is to ACCEPT, VALUE and THANK. No matter how difficult it is or has been, I decide to be happy every day of my life. Thank you Daddy God, Virgencita, to my family and to all of you who are part of my process. Today May 15, a day that I will never forget, a new opportunity that I will not miss 🙌❤️🤗🙏 ”.