The model and presenter have not been lucky Daniella ÁlvarezMiss Colombia 2011, who had to have her left foot amputated after suffering ischemia. What started as a simple operation to remove a small lump in his abdomen was complicated. The 32-year-old girl has been narrating the vicissitudes of her case on social networks since a month ago she underwent the small intervention. « It turns out that when the doctors came in to remove this piece, they realized that it was absolutely attached to the aorta and in young people, the arteries do not work the same as in adults. At that moment when they went to remove the piece, my aorta closed « he told on Instagram.