Daniella Álvarez exclusively: “I hope to be a great example and a great testimony for each of them”

As we share, yesterday it was announced in the Upfront of Univision that Daniella Álvarez will be judge of ‘Our Latin Beauty’ 2021. The success of Univision this time will be very different, as Elisa Segovia, an executive of the chain, told us exclusively, it will be like the most rigorous casting to hire the next talent.

We exclusively interviewed the former Miss Colombia, whose life changed completely a year ago when, due to a complication in a simple surgery, part of her left leg had to be amputated. Daniella assured us that she has a mission within the show: “I hope to be a great example and a great testimony for each of them.”

-Congratulations on this new achievement in your career where you have such a great message to give.

Daniella Alvarez: The truth is a very important challenge at a professional level, they are new doors that are being opened for me, also at an international level for me, and I am going to give all my heart and my soul in this new project that is almost starting… Very excited besides meeting all the talent of Univisión, my colleagues who will be with me, all the girls who will compete, and really, as you say, I hope to be a great example and a great testimony for each of they.

-How did this proposal come into your life, and what did you feel when it was made to you?

Daniella Alvarez: It’s a very good question, because it came in a very unexpected way through my manager … He said: “Dani, you can’t imagine, Univisión has been contacting me for a long time, they want to get closer to you”… From moment number one, when this happened to me, Univisión was always there, I think that many of the programs were all the time trying to know how I was, how I felt, to tell people that they deserved it also because they were very on top of my process, and it was only enough that they knew me, that they know me through those programs, that they see me through my social networks to take me into account for this reality show that is number 1 in this network. I feel super grateful and proud to be there.

Daniella Álvarez when she was Miss Colombia: Photo: LUIS ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images

-What are you going to look for with a judge from ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’?

Daniella Alvarez placeholder image: Well the first thing I look for is always to be me, always to be very spontaneous, I am a very empathetic girl and I think it is something that characterizes me, and in addition to this reality show in which I am right now (‘Challenge’) I have something like that , what what I represent that is an empathetic girl who understands people, I love leadership, and I believe that one of the ways to be able to express myself and to be able to reach peopleIt is always through constructive criticism that helps them to be better. What I want to show on this occasion is that person that I am, through those positive messages one can encourage and motivate the girls to give their best, during each of the challenges they have to face in ‘Nuestra Latin beauty’.

-What are you looking for in the winner of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, in your candidate?

Daniella Alvarez: Notice that this season we are looking for the ‘Beauty 360’, and We are talking about an integral beauty, a beauty that goes beyond age, that goes beyond culture, race or that conventional stereotype that we have of ’90 -60-90 ‘beauty. It is something that I think is what makes the difference in this reality show … We are looking for a girl who is spectacular in her 100% who is talented. I always say, We are not born being happy, we are not born being perfect, or having perfect beauty, I think we develop that and it develops through talent, skills and being an integral woman, I look for that, a girl who really steals all eyes, and that he can be a television star because of his character, because of his way of being, because of the way he behaves, because of the way in which he can overcome each of the challenges both professionally and in his personal life.

-You were known in the world first for being in these beauty pageants of ’90 -60-90 ‘, a year ago life showed you in person that beauty passes elsewhere, what will be your message for the participants?

Daniella Alvarez: It will only be enough to sit down and be in front of them for them to realize what you just said, that really the success of a person, the beauty of a person is not in the physical only. I am absolutely sure that inner beauty, that attitude that we put into life is what will always make a difference, because in life it is not only to be beautiful, it is to be an intelligent person, it is to be a person with skills, it is Being a talented person, and with that all doors will always open for you, it is the way in which people will really value you and love you and that was shown to me by life….

I was always a girl who lived on her body, who lived on her image, who worked since 2011 since I was Miss Colombia until 2020 with the subject of her physique, hair, skin, body, tan, height … And then Life showed me that through the physical changes I had to undergo as well, and having a piece of myself taken away, this led me to be 4 times more known, which really took me to people’s hearts, that nowadays people look at me and love me, and they see me prettier, and they see me prettier not because I’m seriously prettier but because they already see other things that are much more valuable , and that is what I hope they also realize with the passage of each of the challenges of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’.

-A year ago it seemed that the world had collapsed for you, you chose not to collapse, you had another path and that opened many doors for you, how did that test change your life?

Daniella Alvarez placeholder image: 100% because it is something that I still live … God gave me 32 years of life with my two legs, I stood out for being a super athlete, because I could fulfill and make my dream come true, which was to dance, I danced out of passion daily, and soon He gives me this test in which he removes a piece from me, and apart from that my other foot affects me a lot that I cannot move it, and my mobility was almost 80% affected, I would say, and then there it enters as the resilience capacity, that ability to overcome any adversity, any problem that life throws at you, and I said I don’t care, I know that with what I have left, I’m going to get up again, and with what I have left I’m going to run again, And with what I have left I will go back to skating and with what I have left I will ride a bicycle and everything I like to do, dance, I will achieve everything …

That is in the mind, I believe that one of the things that this process taught me is to exercise my mind and to realize that the gym that I have to train is not only the physical one but the head, my conscience, the of my ability to have willpower, because in life when one starts with something, one starts with passion, one starts with desire, but the desire and passion are not what keep you, what keeps you going will always be your willpower to get ahead, and that’s what it is every day I cling to my willpower and say: “I can do it, I’m going forward and I can do it”… It is difficult, I am not going to tell you that it is easy and they are the challenges that I have every day, going down a mountain, going up it, going down one type of stairs, going up others, managing to manage with shoes that have heels or do not have heels. heel, that if I put on one clothes, that if I put on the other everything has become difficult, but nothing takes away my happiness because I decide to be happy every day.

Daniella Alvarez. Photo: Univsion

-Did you ever feel like you weren’t going to be able to?

Daniella Alvarez: I have never, always known that I will be able, in fact when I left, I already completed one year of my first surgery right now on May 15, right now I will complete one year of my amputation which is June 13, a date that also that I will never forget … I remember that when I came out of the amputation the doctors said: “This girl is in Shock, that is, she came out of her operation smiling, saw her family happy, she is in shock, she has not understood the problem, she has not understood what happened to her “… They were what the doctors told my family, and then they realized that in truth I was never in shock, I was always very aware of my situation but I was too happy because of the pain and suffering that I was going through a month and a half beforeIt was an absolute pain and that after that surgery from which I left my whole body began to improve and I began to feel better, and there is something called gratitude and I feel grateful for that second chance that I gave life. I never thought that I could not, I always knew that I could and that I was going to get ahead, today life taught me that there are very hard moments that sometimes you have to suffer them, you have to live them in order to get ahead.

-Do you think that if you had not had that test of life, so many doors would have opened for you?

Daniella Alvarez: Maybe not in the way people know me today, which is the most beautiful way, I have realized that in the street, when I have had the opportunity to go out, people love me, that is, people really show me their affection , his love, and I believe that through social networks they were able to see all that process at a family level, and they could see that courage and that bravery and that spirit with which he was coming out of this process day by day …

Perhaps other successful doors could have been opened for me, the normal ones, but the ways in which the doors were opened to me with this situation, which first opened the hearts of many, many peopleThat people really love me and even though they don’t know me, they feel that they know me, that they love me, that they love me, that I helped them. There are many people who tell me that I am like their source of inspiration, that I have been able to help them move forward, there are people who tell me that they were going to commit suicide and they no longer committed suicide when they saw my case. There are people who were in total disgrace and said I can’t continue in this depression when this girl is going through something harder and I have to move on, so I believe that the way things happened makes people really I have a very different admiration for me than I can have for beautiful, quite professional and intelligent women in the world of television.

