Daniella Álvarez celebrates her 33rd birthday with new challenges

Daniella Álvarez has long tablecloths. The former Miss Colombia and next judge of Nuestra Belleza Latina celebrates her 33rd birthday as grateful to life for the new opportunities before her. Although everything changed for her a year ago, the TV presenter saw life with a new perspective that today makes her reflect on the trials of life and her path to the future.

© @ danielaalvareztvDaniella Álvarez turns 33 this Monday, May 24

“Today I celebrate my 33 🥳🙌! Here I go along this path called life that although today it is a little heavier, it is still full of illusions, dreams to fulfill and goals to achieve, ”he wrote next to a beautiful photo in which he poses with his prosthesis.

Although last year was full of challenges for everyone, for Daniella it was even more complicated because, in the middle of a global pandemic, her left leg was amputated due to ischemia. A situation that she always took in good spirits and that made her an example to follow.

“I will carry the weight of my legs until the day that God wants it to be and I will carry it with pride and many smiles,” he added about the future. The also model revealed that this was one more test that she survived. “Thank you, God, for giving me this third chance at life, yes, third! The first was when I was in my mother’s womb and she almost lost me! ”, She said in her post on social networks.

“Until May 24, the day of the Virgin Mary Help of Christians, I came to the arms of the most beautiful mother in the world to live a life full of surprises, surrounded by a family full of love and friends who are my best company” , he noted happy for the experiences he has lived.

© @ danielaalvareztvDaniella is an example of motivation for her followers

The pretty ex-beauty queen added: “There are two ways to go for a walk, one by wearing your feet and the other by wearing your wings. May God continue to give me life and give me wings to fly high🙏❤️! ”. To conclude his message, he addressed his followers: “Thank you all for your messages and love. Without you my life would not be the same. 🥰💃💃💃🦿 ”.

Back on tv

Daniella Álvarez will soon return to the small screen with Alejandra Espinoza in search of the girl who bears the title of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021. In an interview with HI! USES, Daniella said that they focus on 360 beauty, that is, integral beauty that goes beyond the physical.

© @ danielaalvareztvDaniella will soon be part of the jury for the new season of Nuestra Belleza Latina