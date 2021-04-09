Daniele de Rossi, hospitalized for Covid

04/09/2021 at 8:09 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Daniele de Rossi, Roberto Mancini’s assistant on the Italian national team bench, has been admitted to a hospital since last Thursday due to respiratory problems. The former Roma midfielder was diagnosed as positive for coronavirus last week, and respiratory problems have aggravated the disease.

De Rossi was one of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the concentration of azzurra just a week ago, when he was going to make his debut as Mancini’s assistant. In addition to Daniele and two other staff members, up to eight players have been infected and are in isolation.: Bonucci, Cragno, Florenzi, Verratti, Grifo, Bernardeschi, Sirigu and Pessina.

Since it was diagnosed as positive, the Azzurra legend, like the rest of the infected, was confined to his home following the sanitary protocol. However, yesterday he suffered respiratory problems and had to be transferred to the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, where he is currently. At the moment, his situation is stable and his evolution over the last few days will determine how long he must remain in the hospital.

The Italian media insist that the former international, who wore the Italian shirt 117 times and scored 21 goals, has been admitted as a precaution, and that his situation is not in danger. At 37, De Rossi has begun to take his first steps on the bench after a more than successful football career. He was an absolute legend of Rome, where he played 616 games in which he scored 63 goals and distributed 53 assists, and Boca Juniors also had the privilege of enjoying their services for seven games.