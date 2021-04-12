Daniele de Rossi, hospitalized for coronavirus

Former player and historic Roma captain Daniele de Rossi has been hospitalized in Rome for Covid-19. After testing positive, the Italian was hospitalized at dawn from Thursday to Friday due to respiratory problems caused by the coronavirus, according to Italian media. The former footballer had joined the coaching staff of the Italian team as an assistant to Roberto Mancini.

In recent days there have been several Azzurra players who have tested positive for Covid-19. Matteo Pessina, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Florenzi, Federico Bernardeschi, Marco Verratti, Vincenzo Grifo, Alessio Cragno and Salvatore Sirigu tested positive after concentration for the qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup 2022. De Rossi has joined this long list.

Unfortunately the former player has suffered complications from respiratory problems and had to be admitted. The doctors of the Spallanzani Hospital, on Rome, where he is interned, they are treating the mythical former footballer of the Roman box. At the moment no more information is known about his state of health and we will have to wait to know how his respiratory problems evolve.

It should be remembered that he is the second player with the most games in the history of the Rome, and was the captain of his team after the withdrawal of Francesco Totti until his departure in the summer of 2019 to Boca Juniors where he retired on January 6, 2020.