Daniela Spalla continues with more success!

Daniela Spalla continues with more surprises and excellent songs for all her followers, they have all been stunned by her career and now with her most recent single. Do you know which one we mean? We tell you all the details about the most recent material from Daniela Spalla here at Music News.

Daniela Spalla premiered her new song titled, “Provincia” a song released on May 27, 2020 and now she decides to integrate an artist to this already known song to collaborate with him. In other words, Daniela Spalla decided to remix her song, “Provincia” and what a cool song! You will simply love it!

This new remix was released on March 22nd and to this day it has more than 33 thousand views. Daniela Spalla decided to collaborate this time with Nico Cotton and it has been a hit. All his fans are ecstatic about this new version.

“I did not hesitate for a second to open the video when I saw that it was a new material from Daniela, What art the song, and the video clip. We already deserved it! “

“This song is one of my favorites on this album, but this version I have to say is even more to cut your wrists dancing. I love it”

“This song really moves me a lot, it generates such great nostalgia and emotion! Thank you Daniela Spalla for such an incredible song “

Surely you are going to love it too! We leave you the link of the video so you can enjoy it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hCp7RLVCL4