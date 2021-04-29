Daniela Servellón shows her charms with a ‘spicy’ photo in a swimsuit

Daniela Servellón, the beautiful girl of the Honduran television climate in Aztec TV, He turned on social networks with a photograph in a swimsuit, kneeling in the sand, revealing her most sensual curves.

The one who was called ‘Yanet García’ from Honduras, wore a red and purple swimsuit and an angelic pose that pronounced her natural beauty and charisma.

“Almost everything works again if you unplug it for a moment. Even you.” Wrote the beautiful Honduran model. The publication reached more than 40,000 likes in one day, as Servellón has almost one million followers.

Servellón, complemented his publication with another photograph from his back, revealing his rear at sunset, a publication that also collected almost 30,000 likes.

