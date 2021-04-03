Daniela Servellón drives her followers crazy with a spicy video in a swimsuit

The beautiful Honduran driver, Daniela Servellón raised the temperature these days of vacation, after showing off her statuesque beauty while enjoying her free time by the edge of her pool.

Through your official account Instagram The host shared a video where she showed more, by stripping off her clothes and revealing more of her skin, a publication that was soon filled with likes and comments highlighting her incomparable beauty.

“Whatever gives you peace of mind, dedicate more time to it” shared the driver.

Servellón rose to fame for being the weather girl on TV Azteca Guatemala, which is why she has been compared to Yanet García and Perla Mont and is nowhere near reaching her first million followers.

