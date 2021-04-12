Daniela Servellón captivates her followers with “Picantes” photographs in a polka dot swimsuit

The presenter and weather girl Daniela Servellón, from TV Azteca Honduras, surprised his followers on social networks by sharing some ‘spicy’ photos in a polka dot swimsuit, which left everyone with their mouths open.

Life is not perfect, but your bikinis can be “, Daniela Servellón shared this message in her post.

On this occasion, the host shared these photos on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Daniela Servellón has gained so much popularity on social media for her beauty and hot posts that she has been compared to other weather girls and presenters such as Yanet García from Televisa and Perla Mont from Univisión.

The Central American has added more than 900 thousand followers to her official Instagram account, which have led her to be part of various advertising campaigns for different brands and posed for various magazines in her country.

