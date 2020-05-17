‘Day to support the fight for equality, respect, freedom to love and be happy and live in peace’, wrote the singer; several artists also celebrated the date

The International Day Against Homophobia is held annually on May 17th. Several artists used their social networks to remember the date and defend the LGBT community in Brazil and worldwide. Among them, Daniela Mercury.

Singer Daniela Mercury took up dating with journalist Malu Verçosa in 2013: “My wife, my family, my inspiration for singing”

“Day to support the fight for equality, respect and freedom to love, to be happy and to live in peace with the support of families and without oppression and violence from society”, said the singer.

Pabllo Vittar, in turn, wrote: “I wanted to ask for more unity, that we respect each other more and that we can understand that this is a collective struggle! Let’s love each other more, the world is already very evil with the people of our community” .

Alessandra Maestrini joked about the fact that her birthday falls on the same date as the International Day Against Homophobia: “A debut is a debut, right, my love?”

Other names like Leandra Leal, Gretchen, Paolla Oliveira, Fernanda Paes Leme and Deborah Secco made posts on social networks about the date.

Check out artists’ publications on the International Day Against Homophobia:

that day I wanted to ask for more unity, I wanted to ask people to respect each other more so that we can understand that this is a collective struggle! we will love each other more the world is already very evil with the people of our community .. we are not like these people #JuntosContraLGBTQfobia – Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar) May 17, 2020

