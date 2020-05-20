Source: ligafemenil.mx

The first results that the investigation by the Prosecutor of San Luis Potosí They reported that the death of the 20-year-old player Daniela Lazaro would not be related to a crime (specifically that of Feminicide), but rather it could be a suicide.

This was confirmed by the deputy prosecutor of the potassium state Aaron Edmundo Castro Sánchez, who assured the above after announcing the results of the death of the former professional soccer player, who he lost his life due to the suffocation that would have been caused by hanging himself in one of the spaces in your home.

“According to the research data yesterday, in videographic analysis, the expert tests that were carried out. And all the information regarding the fact, we can confirm that there are no elements that allow us to assume an act with the appearance of a crime ”he declared.

Club Atlético de San Luis mourns the death of our player Daniela Lázaro. We join the pain of your family, colleagues and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/n0Jmoj8Pyq – Atlético De San Luis Femenil 🏡 (@AtletiDeSLPFem) May 17, 2020

Last Sunday the unfortunate news of the death of Daniela Lazaro, professional footballer who defended the colors of Atlético de San Luis Femenil. The investigation was carried out, by protocol, as a matter of femicide; however, the accusation was soon dismissed.

“We initiate these matters with femicide protocol. An important battery of expert evidence is made and established, information that goes to the investigation folder. (…) Today we can affirm with certainty that there is no no crime-like fact to investigate“Ended.