There are many ways for tennis to enter your life. It may well come from playing parents, either through an idyll with your first racket or through a television image that opens the doors to a new world. If your case was the third option, that image will always be represented by someone else, a person who leaves you speechless, becomes your source of inspiration and no longer lets you go until you fulfill your dream. Daniela Hantuchova she never denied the importance of this chapter in her life: she became a tennis player thanks to Miroslav Mecir. Two Slovak legends who were always connected, from 1988 to the present day.

“The biggest inspiration of my career was, at the same time, the reason why I started playing tennis for the first time. In 1988 Miroslav Mecir won the Olympic gold medal for Czechoslovakia. He was five years old and it was the first time he had seen tennis on television. That same day, I asked my parents if they could buy me a tennis racket so that one day I could also play in the Olympic Games, ”says Hantuchova in a very personal blog for the WTA. “I remember that one day I received his racket and a photo of him, I spent a couple of years sleeping with those two objects. Also, I never stopped listening to ‘Hand in hand’, the main song of those Olympics. Seoul 1988 ”.

Daniela’s crush on Mecir was so beast that it changed her life completely. “From that moment on, all I wanted to do one day was get to an Olympics. That dream never left my mind, I never stopped believing that it would happen. The reason I practiced for seven or eight hours a day, killed myself in the gym, even the effort I put into school was because I wanted to be the best. The Olympic dream was transferred to all areas of my life, ”says the one that would end up reaching the world top5.

Hantuchova’s entire career was guided by Mecir and that precise moment, two headlights that motivated her to break her own limits. Of course, throughout that trip the most anticipated day could not be missing. “Over the years we end up being good friends. He ended up becoming the coach of the Slovak Olympic tennis team, which made my dream of finally making it to the Olympics three times more special. My last Olympics were in London 2012, where I was able to play at the Center Court in Wimbledon with his presence in my box. I almost started to cry when I saw how perfectly incredible my dream had come true, ”remembers the Poprad native with emotion.

This was how Mecir became an even more fundamental axis in his career, becoming a daily reference in the Hantuchova days. “When I got older I had the privilege of talking about tennis with him, of telling him how his elegance and the softness of his long strokes inspired me, his two-handed backhand was the shot that I always admired. I loved how he moved around the court and how smart he was. Over the years, when I saw him working as a Davis Cup captain, he looked just as calm in such a raucous atmosphere that I thought he would fall asleep any minute now. On the court he was never a great puncher, but he played every game as if it were a game of chess, “said the 36-year-old.

And how does this story among Slovaks end? Believe it or not, in a much prettier way than how it started. “I decided to retire in 2017 and, to celebrate it, we held an exhibition event in my home country. When we finished our mixed doubles match I was very excited, thinking that the day was over, but the referee announced that Miroslav would play the last point with me. He appeared on the court to play the last point of my career while ‘Hand in hand’ was playing, the song I heard so many times. I can literally say that I didn’t even see the ball of all the tears I was throwing. That was the most magical moment I lived on a tennis court. “

.