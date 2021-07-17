Daniela Espinosa warns her rivals ahead of the 2021 Opening of the Liga MX Femenil

The Eagles of America are in the final part of their preparation stage, ahead of their debut match today Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil in local condition against Santos Laguna.

In a press videoconference, forward Daniela Espinosa sent a message to the rest of her rivals in the women’s branch of Mexican soccer, making it clear that the Azulcrema squad will be competitive in the season.

“Each tournament there are new expectations about our team, I think we are going to get our best version. I am excited to see our squad, we are going to be the team to win in the tournament,” he said.

In addition, the 22-year-old Mexican attacker affirmed that within the squad they are aware that despite advancing to the league in the Clausura 2021 tournament in the Liga MX Femenil, the image of the club was owed.

“Obviously the results of last season do not characterize the América club or our team. We are going to turn the page and obviously we have the thorn in the role we did last tournament, that is behind us and we are with the mentality of retaking that good way, to be winners. We hope to have a decent revenge for us and our fans, “he explained.

