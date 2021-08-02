Daniela, daughter of Héctor Parra, asks the CDMX Prosecutor to review her father’s case – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Daniela Parra asks Ernestina Godoy, Mexico City Attorney General, to personally review the case of her father, actor Héctor Parra, who is being held in the East Prison after his sister Alexa Parra reported him for sexual abuse .

Through social networks, the actor’s daughter explains in a statement that both she and her lawyers met with people close to Godoy’s team to talk about her father’s arrest.

“On July 26, my lawyers and I met with the close team in charge of Mtra. Ernestina Godoy and it is worth mentioning that the treatment we received was fair and it was due to the evidence of the background of the investigation folder that a meeting was agreed with the General Coordinator of Victims and the Sexual Crimes Prosecutor.

“On July 28, said meeting was held with the aforementioned areas, again requesting the correct supervision of the accusation made by the prosecution, exposing the legal considerations, the improper action by the MP and the concealment of evidence that they demonstrated the non-existence of the crimes for which my father is deprived of his liberty today, ”the statement reads.

On the other hand, he points out that in said meeting the General Coordinator of Victims accepted his meeting with the federal deputy, Sergio Mayer, which confirms, he says, the alleged crime of Influence Trafficking which they denounced at the beginning of September.

“In this same meeting, the General Coordinator of Victims RECOGNIZED that indeed, at the time, it MET with the federal deputy, Sergio Mayer, to discuss the issue of the accusation against my father, as you will see the collusion between the aforementioned public servants and the deputy, which proves the CRIME ON THE ALLEGED TRAFFIC INFLUENCES, for which he will be denounced on September 1 (sic)… ”, he advances.

On the other hand, it also explains that due to the criminal complaint that was made against the two prosecuting prosecutors, who allegedly withheld information from the judge and against the supervisors of their work and their superiors, as is the case of the Prosecutor for Crimes Sexual, annoyed the Coordinator and the Prosecutor, and for that reason the pertinent review of the facts of which the actor is accused was not made.

“The officials chose to suggest as a solution to look for Alexa to try to reconcile, which I find offensive and of course it was rejected …”, he says.

“It is clear to me that the rottenness of the prosecution does not reach Mtra. Ernestina Godoy and her close team and that is why I ask you again to personally review the accusation that your subordinates could make at the time, lending themselves to the whim of the almost former deputy, ”he emphasizes.

Héctor Parra was detained outside his home in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, in Mexico City, while washing his car, according to the television program “Come joy”, after in 2020, his daughter Alexa Parra interposed a complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office in which she pointed out that her biological father had sexually abused her when she was a child.

Information about El Universal