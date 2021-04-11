Daniela Berriel denounces that the judge released the man who raped her

“I want to be the one to inform you that yesterday afternoon the judge granted freedom to the man who raped me: Eduardo Ojeda Franco, giving him the opportunity to flee from justice (…), I am holding my head up, knowing what I did And I’m doing the right thing This fight does not end here, “wrote the actress on her Instagram account.

Through a live broadcast, Daniela Berriel offered a press conference. In it, the lawyers explained that the defendant’s defense requested the termination of the legal process by means of a genetic test that was presented to a control judge. The lawyers mentioned that according to the genetic test, the authorities declared that no genetic material of the aggressor was found in the actress, which is why the judge decided to release her.

Daniela Berriel stated that the judge’s decision was due to the economic influences of the aggressor’s family, for which the lawyers will issue several complaints against the people who were involved in the release of Eduardo Ojeda.

“I will act energetically accordingly, requesting again that the investigation be continued, I will grant more evidence, I will file criminal complaints (…), I fear for myself and my family, since I hold Mr. Eduardo Ojeda Franco responsible, the Ojeda Franco family of my safety, that of my family and my lawyers ”, he mentioned.