Daniela Bermúdez could not with Amanda Serrano

La Bonita could not beat the best in Puerto Rico, on a night in which the game and the success were in favor of the local. Is that Daniela Bermudez fell in the ninth round by knockout to the imposing Amanda Serrano, which once again won the title of the World Boxing Organization and the World Boxing Council in the Feather category.

Argentina fought but could not against Amanda Serrano (photo EFE)

The Argentine boxer played one of the most important and difficult fights of her entire career, against the dominant 57,152kg. Bermúdez, champion of Super Fly (WBO and WBA), Gallo (WBO and WBA), and Super Bantamweight (WBO and IBF), it was in search of the title in a new category (Feather), which finally conquered the favorite Serrano, of gleaming titles in seven pesos: Superfly (OMB), Gallo (OMB), Super Bantamweight (OMB and WBC), Feather (OMB and WBC), Super Feather (FIB), Lightweight (OMB) and Superlightweight (OMB).

The 31-year-old from Santa Fe was beaten during much of the confrontation in the Plaza del Quinto Centenario, Puerto Rico, where in the ninth round a hook from the local knocked her out. Thus, Serrano won his 40th victory (30 KO) against a loss and a draw; while Argentina’s statistics now stood at 29 wins (ten KOs), four defeats and three draws.

With this fall, Bermúdez cut an undefeated almost seven years, in which he had the privilege of surpassing his idol, Tigresa Acuña, in 2018 for the world title fight. Meanwhile, the best boxer in Puerto Rico does continue her streak, since she has not lost since April 27, 2012, when she was defeated by the Swedish Frida Wallberg. Despite the result, the balance for the Argentine that jumped in the category is positive, although she will have to continue working to stay among the best in the country and overcome the international difficulty.

