Daniela and Isabela were abducted in Zumpango, help us locate them

MEXCO CITY.- The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGEM) issued an Amber Alert to locate Daniela Estefanía Ruiz Laguna and Isabela Alonzo Ruiz, aged 13 and 9, respectively, who were reported as not located in the municipality of Zumpango.

According to the report, since May 23, the minors were abducted from the family home, since then their whereabouts are unknown.

The agency pointed out that their integrity is feared since they may be victims of the commission of a crime.

Daniela Estefanía Ruiz Laguna wore blue jeans, a blue blouse and gray tennis shoes.

Isabela Alonzo Ruiz has as a particular sign a scar in the middle of her left ankle.

Any information that helps to locate his whereabouts should be reported to the emergency number 911 or Locatel del Estado de México 7222142425 or Amber Alert 800 00 854 00.

