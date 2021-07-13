Daniel Sturridge will train with Mallorca!

07/13/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

The preseason in Mallorca seems interesting. The Balearic club has announced through its website that the English striker, Daniel sturridge (Birmingham, 1989), will join the first team training sessions on July 14 and could end up signing.

Luís García’s team began the preseason of their return to the First Division with the incorporation of Ángel, Pablo Maffeo and Jaume Costa, and from this week Daniel Sturridge will join the team dynamic. The forward has not played a match since March 2020, when he terminated the contract he had with the Turkish team Trabzonspor for not complying with sports betting regulations.

Sturridge had a time of great success in high-level clubs like the Liverpool or Chelsea, in addition to having played the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Eurocup with the English team.

His numbers in the Premier League have been remarkable, reaching the mark 77 goals and 26 assists. In Mallorca they hope that the forward will regain his best level and help the team to remain in the premier category of Spanish football.