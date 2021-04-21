Daniel Simo continues with more successes!

Daniel Simo does not stop with the premieres and the authentic and magical material that he constantly gives us. Today we present the new premiere of Daniel Simo only by Music News.

“Ven” is the title of Daniel Simo’s new single, a production directed and produced by Daniel Collins and we really love it!

A song that simply makes us empower ourselves if it were love and illusions, “put your haste on pause, bring your laughter

Come tonight I want to see you

Be with you until dawn

Come make me happy

Hey, your presence means a lot to me “

How many of us does this letter make sense to? … Exactly, practically all of us when we are meeting someone, but the reality is that not everything lasts forever, so enjoy while you can, (projecting 1000%), lie, but seriously Remember that love, illusion, falling in love, that perfect stage in which it seems that the person is simply perfect, never lasts forever, love evolves, and if it is for the better, it will become a more mature, stable relationship, and pretty, and if it is for the worse, then it will become toxic, and surely the infidelities will come to the surface, but this is not the point.

Daniel Simo’s song reminds us that there is a beautiful stage of love that we must enjoy to the fullest, no matter its duration, you must learn to live it to the fullest, learn from your mistakes and understand that each person who crosses our path always has a reason for being, so please live your stage and also live Daniel Simo’s new song in this link! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LezvTL_wEc

Tell us, who do you remember with this song?