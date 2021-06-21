Daniel Sánchez Arévalo will explore the female universe in a series for Netflix

After premiering the movie ‘Seventeen’ on Netflix, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo returns to the platform, this time to make his television debut. The director has announced that he is preparing the filming of his first series, based on an original idea and that he himself has written and will direct. It will consist of six chapters and will tell the story of five women in their thirties, close friends from school and who every year without exception organize a week-long getaway together. This year something has come up that will force them to invent new rules of the game. There are trips that change your life forever. There are lives that change your travel forever. The fiction, which Atípica Films will produce for Netflix, does not yet have a definitive title and will begin shooting at the end of summer in various locations between Andalusia and Madrid.

“My origins as a filmmaker are linked to series. I started as a screenwriter for Farmacia de Guardia. That is why I am especially excited about this project. Also, my filmography has always been mostly populated by male characters. I really wanted to dive into the female universe. I am going to accompany these five women on a cathartic journey, which I have yet to see if it will change their lives. But it has changed me, ”Sánchez Arévalo explains in a presentation video released by Netflix to announce the project.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io