Daniel Rodriguez vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov scheduled for UFC Fight Night on July 17

A matchup between winning Welterweights has been scheduled for the UFC Fight Night July 17.

Between Rounds reported last Friday that Daniel Rodriguez Y Abubakar Nurmagomedov they will face each other on the card.

Rodriguez, 34, raised his Octagon record to 4-1 with a resounding unanimous decision against Mike perry in the UFC on ABC 2 last April 10.

Graduated from Contender Series, Rodriguez owns finishing wins against fighters like Dwight Grant Y Tim means.

Nurmagomedov, who was involved in that infamous post-UFC 229, achieved his first victory with the organization thanks to a unanimous ruling against Jared gooden in the Preliminaries of UFC 250.

The Dagestani’s promotional debut had been spoiled by a first-round submission loss to David zawada in the UFC Fight Night Moscow November 2019.

