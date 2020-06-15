The McLaren Racing team announced that Daniel Ricciardo will join their ranks from the 2021 season. The movement occurs as a result of the signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari for 2021 and 2022. In this way, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will form one of the most competitive and most accepted pairs of drivers on the F1 grid.

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO, noted: “Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team alongside Lando. It is good news for our team, our partners and, of course, our fans.

I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent work he has been doing at McLaren and for helping us in our performance recovery plan. He is a true team player and we wish him all the best in his future beyond McLaren, “said the American manager.

Meanwhile, team boss Andreas Seidl said: Daniel has proven himself to be a race winner and his experience, commitment and energy will add a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the top of the grid. With Daniel and Lando as partners, I think we have two drivers who will continue to excite our fans and who will help the team grow.

Carlos is a true professional, it is a pleasure to work with him and we will continue to enjoy him until the end of the season. We all wish him the best in the next stage of his career when he leaves McLaren, “said the German manager.

McLaren will be Daniel Ricciardo’s fifth team in Formula 1. He started in HRT and later ran for Toro Rosso, Red Bull and currently Renault.