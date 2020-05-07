The dream of many was fulfilled. Daniel Radcliffe will return to play Harry Potter, the character who made him world famous, for a noble cause.

Although we are already immersed in de-escalation, the days at home may continue to be long, so this new initiative of Harry potter at home It will be enthusiastically received by many fans. A while ago we had told you about this new idea of J.K. Rowling, but now he has overcome himself. The Wizarding World website will offer free videos starring performers such as Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning or Eddie Redmayne, in which we can see how several stars read the first installment of the beloved magic saga: harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

To those actors that we can recognize from their participation in any of the movies in the franchise, Other personalities join, such as the case of David Beckham who gets fully into the role wearing the Gryffindor scarf. Too Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni, who will be in charge of narrating some of the chapters of this literary meeting that has started, of course, from the hand of Daniel Radcliffe.

The Boy Who Lived, Chapter 1 of J.K. Rowling, to which the rest will join until completing the 17 of that first adventure loaded with spells. You can watch it on video or enjoy only audio through Spotify, although if you don’t want to miss the surprise cameos that Wizarding World promises it is best to give it play here.

Everything be for the fans

This initiative underlines the commitment of the saga with some followers who also have their moment of prominence. And it is that during the reading of each chapter Several drawings made by the fans will be seen with the aim of contributing illustrations to the narrated as if we were turning the pages of the novel itself.

In addition, accompanying each video, complementary articles will be released that in this case come hand in hand with challenges, more information about the first appearance of Dumbledore or a reflection on the morals of the saga. Looking forward to seeing Daniel Radcliffe and part of the Harry Potter cast again?