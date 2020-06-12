The dream of many potterheads could come true: to see Radcliffe again casting spells on the big screen thanks to the possible adaptation of ‘The Cursed Child’, however, Daniel Radcliffe was reported to return to being Harry Potter under one condition that will leave many with their mouths open.

It is known that after the end of this magic saga, the British actor has worked on different independent projects to separate himself from his role as the student of witchcraft, in addition so that his acting career took a more versatile course, but according to the We Got portal This Covered, He is not closed on returning in the future like this famous character.

Only he put a condition to be once again the protagonist of the saga: that the writer and creator of the franchise, J.K. Rowling, since according to the same source, she points out that the actor was very disappointed by the comments she made on social networks about the trans community.

Last weekend Rowling wrote on Twitter an opinion that the problems of trans women had to be separated from other women, because this community is not the same, but she stressed her support against the violence that trans women experience. , later many people criticized this way of thinking including Radcliffe.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations,” the celebrity wrote in an article as part of the answer to Rowling.

At the moment, it is not a fact that Daniel Radcliffe would return to being Harry Potter under one condition, but perhaps in the near future Warner Bros. announces whether or not to do the adaptation of ‘The Cursed Child’, but to carry it out it would be difficult not to involve its creator, since she has the rights to the work, it would be a matter of both parties reaching a negotiation.