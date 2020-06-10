More & nbsp; dared to reply to the most risque tweets about him, has published a statement of rejection & nbsp;via & nbsp;The Trevor Project& nbsp; –the organization that offers support to LGBTQ youth to prevent their suicide: “data-reactid =” 24 “> Indeed, the 30-year-old Londoner, whom we saw grow up throughout the eight films of the saga and who recently dared to reply to the most risque tweets about him, has published a statement of rejection through The Trevor Project –The organization that offers support to LGBTQ youth to prevent their suicide:

check out The Trevor Project’s Guide to Be an Ally of Transgender and Non-Binary Youth. It is an introductory educational resource that covers a wide range of topics, including gender and gender differences, and encourages good practices to support transgender and non-binary people”.” Data-reactid = “31”> “I’m still learning to be a better ally, so if you want to join me to learn more about transgender and non-binary identities, check out the Guide to be an ally of Transgender and Non-Binary Youth from The Trevor Project. It is an introductory educational resource that covers a wide range of topics, including gender and gender differences, and encourages good practices to support transgender and non-binary people. “

To all those who now feel that their experience of books has been damaged or diminished, I deeply regret the pain these comments have caused you.”.” Data-reactid = “32”> The actor concludes by addressing the millions of Harry Potter fans who have found comfort and hope in the themes of the saga: “To all those who now feel that their experience of books is it has been damaged or diminished, I deeply regret the pain that these comments have caused you ”.