More

& nbsp; dared to reply to the most risque tweets about him, has published a statement of rejection & nbsp;via & nbsp;The Trevor Project& nbsp; –the organization that offers support to LGBTQ youth to prevent their suicide: “data-reactid =” 24 “> Indeed, the 30-year-old Londoner, whom we saw grow up throughout the eight films of the saga and who recently dared to reply to the most risque tweets about him, has published a statement of rejection through The Trevor Project –The organization that offers support to LGBTQ youth to prevent their suicide: