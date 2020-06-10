Daniel Radcliffe responds to J. K. Rowling’s transphobic tweets
& nbsp; dared to reply to the most risque tweets about him, has published a statement of rejection & nbsp;via & nbsp;The Trevor Project& nbsp; –the organization that offers support to LGBTQ youth to prevent their suicide: “data-reactid =” 24 “> Indeed, the 30-year-old Londoner, whom we saw grow up throughout the eight films of the saga and who recently dared to reply to the most risque tweets about him, has published a statement of rejection through The Trevor Project –The organization that offers support to LGBTQ youth to prevent their suicide:
check out The Trevor Project’s Guide to Be an Ally of Transgender and Non-Binary Youth. It is an introductory educational resource that covers a wide range of topics, including gender and gender differences, and encourages good practices to support transgender and non-binary people”.” Data-reactid = “31”> “I’m still learning to be a better ally, so if you want to join me to learn more about transgender and non-binary identities, check out the Guide to be an ally of Transgender and Non-Binary Youth from The Trevor Project. It is an introductory educational resource that covers a wide range of topics, including gender and gender differences, and encourages good practices to support transgender and non-binary people. “
To all those who now feel that their experience of books has been damaged or diminished, I deeply regret the pain these comments have caused you.”.” Data-reactid = “32”> The actor concludes by addressing the millions of Harry Potter fans who have found comfort and hope in the themes of the saga: “To all those who now feel that their experience of books is it has been damaged or diminished, I deeply regret the pain that these comments have caused you ”.
Rowling was responding to an article& nbsp; titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people” The author returned to quotation marks “menstruating people”To mockly question this choice of words:” data-reactid = “35”> Remember that on June 6, Rowling responded to an article entitled “Opinion: Creating a more egalitarian post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruation. ”The author again quoted“ menstruating people ”to mockly question this choice of words:
Who People who menstruate. ’I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?
Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA
– J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
a later tweet& nbsp; wrote the following: “data-reactid =” 43 “> In case his position regarding the revision of“ traditional ”gender categories was not clear, in a later tweet he wrote the following:
If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.
– J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
reinventing his career with projects of the most varied and unexpected –Some as crazy as Guns akimbo: “data-reactid =” 50 “> At the same time, Radcliffe has been reinventing his career for years with the most diverse and unexpected projects – some as crazy as Guns Akimbo:
