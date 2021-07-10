Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t think the ‘Harry Potter’ team will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary

Christmas 2001 was magical. For some cosmic reason, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ coincided in theaters, making millions of geeks around the world happy and starting two of the most iconic sagas of the century XXI. And in case you hadn’t noticed, this year marks the 20th anniversary of that important moment.

Although the pandemic sparked waves of nostalgic reunions in 2020, including one with the cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, events are expected to commemorate the two decades of both premieres this November. Even though Daniel Radcliffe just brought our spirits down.

The actor is promoting the third season of ‘Miracle Workers’, a sit-com that can be seen on TNT in Spain, and has spoken with Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of reuniting with his ‘Harry Potter’ teammates throughout 2021. Has no good news.

“I’m in the Dominican Republic right now and then I’ll be busy, working a little on this and that until the end of the year. So I don’t know,” he said. “I’m sure there will be some kind of celebration but I don’t know if we’ll get together or something.. Sorry if that is a disappointment to anyone. “

Well yes, Daniel, it’s a disappointment. We would love to see a reunion with him, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, brothers Oliver and James Phelps, director Chris Columbus … and who knows, maybe even Maggie Smith. The one we find most difficult to reunite with the others is JK Rowling, since many of them have criticized her for her transphobic positions, including the same study.

It wouldn’t be crazy to imagine that HBO Max produced a special show like it did with ‘Friends’ recently.. In that case, Radcliffe wouldn’t tell it in an interview either: maybe he’s keeping the truth in the Chamber of Secrets, let’s not lose hope.

Will there be a series?

HBO Max is precisely the one that, supposedly, is looking for a way to continue the saga in a series. In January, rumors emerged that the platform, a sister company to Warner Bros., was developing a series set in the universe created by JK Rowling.. The rumors were quickly disproved by official WarnerMedia sources, but HBO’s chief content officer Max Casey Bloys later said the following:

“There is no agreement in place. There are no writers. There is nothing. So I can’t add anything to what everyone is already speculating. However, to your question, do I want a ‘Harry Potter’ series? Of course, I would accept more ‘Harry Potter’. Would be great. But there is nothing to add. “