The pandemic has given us one thing or another that has made us more enjoyable being at home, whether it is with online concerts or the series and movies that we are venturing these days. Harry Potter fans can’t complain at all, Well, great options have appeared that reopened the magical world of the young magician.

When the creator of this literary saga began quarantining, J.K. Rowling announced that she would launch a platform called Harry Potter At Home, a place where its followers and the general public can make alphabet soups and find educational material related to this universe. But it seems that This is not the only surprise that had us.

It turns out that in recent days, the writer announced that in addition to the activities that are available, within this site would start a new series where a lot of celebrities will read a chapter from the first book he released in 1997, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Among the list of personalities that will narrate how the young wizard arrives at Hogwarts and meets Ron, Hermione and even Lord Voldemort are great names such as Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne –Who stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the Harry Potter spin-off– and even English crack, David Beckham. Now they did throw the house out the window.

However, J.K. Rowling reserved the reading of the first chapter of this series for a special guest, the good Daniel Radcliffe. Yes, the actor who gave life to the ‘boy who lived to tell about it’ has returned (somehow) after gaining fame for hit movies to tell us how it is that little Harry finds out about the existence of the magical world.

Each of the chapters will be published between now and mid-summer on the Harry Potter At Home platform., and for those who prefer to listen to audiobooks they will also have a chance to listen to it through Spotify, so there is no excuse to miss out on this special opportunity.

If you want to check Daniel Radcliffe himself by reading the first chapter of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stoneyou can do it right Around here.