Daniel Osvaldo reminded Lionel Messi of the day he put a pipe identical to that of Juan Román Riquelme to Mario Yepes, in a Superclassic. However, what Danistone is about is a chicane or mocks La Pulga, since in that meeting between Fiorentina and Inter that they starred in Europe, their attempt at the pipe did not have the same outcome achieved by the idol of Boca.

“I fight it to the death”, Daniel Osvaldo said in an interview with TNT Sports, laughing. Of course, the former soccer player and currently a musician joked about it and almost implored him to be recognized. “Leave me with the illusion that I am happy, ha”.

The match between Fiore, where Danistone played, and Barça de La Pulga was corresponding to a friendly played in mid-2008 in Florence, in commemoration of Artemio Franchi, the Italian manager who was vice-president of FIFA and president of UEFA. The meeting ended with triumph of the Spanish team by 3 to 1, with goals from Puyol, Jeffrén Suárez and Bojan Krkić; Giampaolo Pazzini scored the discount.

This is how Daniel Osvaldo recalled his luxury attempt on Lionel Messi: “Yes, he entered! They said no, but he entered. Do you know how I fight it ?, to death. It was caught between her legs and she entered. It wasn’t clean, but it went in. You know how I fight it to the death ”. And immediately, he recognized: “I ask Lionel to do Danistone this favor and to say that the pipe entered. Poor little Danistone, let him be happy, leave him … heh. Then he (Messi) retrieves it to the ball and throws it at me, that son of …, but he did not enter. He lectured that day. “

Osvaldo also recalled that in that meeting he changed the shirt for Henry, who was still at Barcelona, ​​and of course Messi too, although “they had no names” because it was a friendly match. “He was not the Messi of today but it was clear that he was going to be Messi. The whole stadium stood up and applauded when he touched the ball, they were all Fiorentina fans but they applauded him. He is the best I saw after Diego, ”said the former Boca forward.

That was not the only intersection between the two. They also coincided on a court when Danistone played for Espanyol in Barcelona in a duel of the 2010/11 season or in a charity match.