The dictator Daniel Ortega urgently forwarded to the National Assembly the modification of a loan with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), to dispose of 11.7 million dollars for the emergency care program for the pandemic of the new Covid coronavirus. -19, however, hid the information on the type of equipment and supplies and the time they will be delivered to hospitals and health centers.

Although in the proposal for the emergency program of Covid-19 that the dictatorship presented to CABEI, it was specified that they buy fans as well as Interferon, the Cuban medicine that the dictatorships offer as a cure for Covib-19, those details are hidden from the deputies since in the modification of the loan that information does not appear.

What is indicated in the legislative decree initiative sent by Ortega is that the 11.7 million dollars will be spent according to the “plan defined” by the dictatorship “to attend to the health emergency for Covid-19”, and it will be in “medicines, supplies and medical equipment, ”but there is no planning for when they will be purchased and delivered to hospitals. That is left to the discretion of the authorities, according to the legislative proposal.

The types of medical supplies and equipment will be “according to the specific needs that would be established when making the required purchases,” said dictator Ortega in the explanatory memorandum of the proposal.

The loan modification was made more than a month ago between CABEI and the Ortega regime, who made it official in La Gaceta, Diario Ofifical, on May 4, however, the deputies were sent to ratify when the exponential curve is of contagions, which has collapsed the attention capacity of medical personnel in public and private hospitals.

Regime recognizes that help is urgent

In the explanatory memorandum of the Legislative Decree Initiative, the dictator acknowledges the need for international financial aid to confront the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the fact that in practice it has oriented the Ministry of Health (Minsa) and other institutions minimize the health crisis, which is why official reports of cases and deaths from the virus are disqualified as not very transparent by independent medical associations.

«To strengthen the actions developed by the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua, international financial support is required to promptly attend to the suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19, complementing with the massive and permanent implementation of educational actions directed at the general population, health workers and travelers, to identify risks and warning signs and go quickly to health units, “justifies Ortega in the document sent to the national Parliament.

The Minsa has fired at least 16 doctors from public hospitals and health centers for political repression, because they have denounced the collapse of the health system in the face of the coronavirus pandemic as the way in which they force exposure to doctors, nurses and other personnel. that despite being on the front line, they are not provided with the equipment to protect themselves.

The Minsa reported 1,464 cases and 55 deaths from Covid-19 in Nicaragua until June 9. Figures that contrast with the fact that patients are no longer accepted in hospitals for not having beds to hospitalize them, in addition to the immediate burials of deaths due to coronavirus that occur daily.

The Citizen Observatory, made up of independent doctors, reported 4,971 coronavirus cases and 1,398 deaths in Nicaragua until June 10.

To access the $ 11.7 million for the “Covid-19 Emergency Prevention and Containment Program in Nicaragua”, the dictatorship requested CABEI to use part of the $ 68 million portfolio for the Nejapa highway section improvement project -El Crucero-Diriamba-Jinotepe and Nandaime, to be carried out by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI).

The regime asked CABEI $ 13 million, but the agency authorized only $ 11.7 million from the project for the roads.

They ask to approve it a month and a half after having changed

The proposal to modify the contract with CABEI was sent by Ortega last Friday, June 12 in the afternoon, to the First Secretary of the Assembly, where without the board of directors meeting to agree on the agenda for discussions, the deputies were summoned to meet next week on June 15, 16 and 17. The only item on the agenda is emergency funds for the health crisis. The order to summon the deputies was from the president of the Legislature, the orteguista Gustavo Porras, according to the communication of sessions that was shared with LA PRENSA.

Porras has been sanctioned by the United States and Canada for human rights violations for participating in the repression of citizen protests since April 2018.