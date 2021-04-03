Daniel Mrida, the only Spaniard in the round of 16 of the ITF J1 Villena

The second round of the ITF J1 Villena, the highest-ranked international junior tournament in Spain, has turned out to be unfortunate for the future Spaniard with a single victory for Daniel Mrida.

Daniel Rincn, one of the great favorites for the title, has been dropped from a place in the round of 16 by the French Robin Bertrand. It is precisely the French players who have shown their great potential, performing at a very high level. Among others Sean Cuenin, Max Westphal, Giovanni Mpetshi or Arthur Fils.

Mrida s has been able to defeat French Gueymard in three sets. Less luck ran Rafael Segado Esteve. The young man from Murcia, with just 15 years of age, already demonstrated his good work in 2020 by proclaiming himself Campen de Espaa Infantil.

This season he has skipped a couple of stages and made the leap to the junior circuit with a great victory in the first round and a close match against the ‘top50’ of the junior ITF ranking Igor Kudriashov (RUS). In this way, he equals the mark that Carlos Alcaraz achieved at the same age. Both Murcians are trained at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Tennis Academy.

The finalists of the 2020 edition such as the Belgian Pierre Yves Bailly and the Andorran Victoria Jimnez continue on their way to try to rise with the title and achieve the world number one sub18.