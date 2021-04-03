Daniel Mrida surprises Pierre Bailly and goes to the ITF J1 Villena quarterfinals

Updated 03/25/2021 – 19:45

Daniel Mrida has signed one of the biggest victories of his short tense career and has run as a candidate for the title after clearly imposing himself against Pierre Bailly, the main favorite for the title. The current champion of the tournament and number 7 in the international U18 ranking has been defeated 6/3 6/1 by the young Spaniard, who is already very close to direct qualification for the final table of Roland Garros junior.

In the quarterfinals he will face the Ukrainian Samofalov. Together with them, a great majority of young French talents are going to make things very difficult for the only Spaniard alive in the painting. Mphesti, Fils, Westphal, Bertrand and Cuenin are the five Frenchmen who dominate the quarters of the men’s draw of the tournament.

On the female side, we find greater geographical diversity, standing out among all the seeded 1 and 2 who go through the rounds again, although not without having to give the best of themselves. The Russian Diana Schnaider, 7 of the world, has emerged victorious in the sudden death of the third set 6/3 6/7 (1) 7/6 (7). For her part, the Andorran Victoria Jimnez has won by 6/3 3/6 and 6/1.