Daniel Masur wins in Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/24/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

The German player Daniel Masur, number 220 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 6-3, 6-3, 5-7 and 6-1 in two hours and ten minutes to Sebastian Ofner, Austrian tennis player, number 173 of the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

During the game, the German tennis player managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, obtained a 69% first serve, committed 5 double faults, managing to win 66% of the service points. As for the Austrian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, achieved 62% effectiveness, made 9 double faults and won 59% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. In it specifically 128 players face. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.