Daniel Masur moves to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/22/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

Daniel Masur, German, number 217 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-1 and 6-2 in fifty-three minutes to Joao Domingues, Portuguese tennis player, number 241 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

Domingues could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, while the German player did it 4 times. In addition, Masur had a 73% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 80% of the service points, while his opponent’s data is 65% effective, a double fault and 51 % of points obtained when serving.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is held in which the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. Likewise, it is held between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.