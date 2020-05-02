Daniel Lanois has always struck me as an extraordinary musician, both as a composer, producer and performer. I discovered it with his first album “Acadie” and I was fascinated by the atmosphere it created on his albums. A climate that perfectly knew how to extrapolate to other musician’s works.

Records by Bob Dylan, U2, Peter Gabriel, Robbie Robertson, Neil Young, have benefited from his talent and from that unmistakable aroma that he imprints on his productions. Both “The Unforgettable Fire” by U2, “Wrecking Ball” by Emmylou Harris, or / and “Oh Mercy” by Dylan are outstanding works, but if one listens carefully, it will perfectly capture that overwhelming and ethereal halo that Lanois breathes into his works. of production.

His solo jobs are few, since his work as a producer requires a lot of time. Based in New Orleans, Lanois has been steeped in the sounds and rituals of bayou, his French-Canadian origin also adds flavor to his particular sound.

His project “BLACK DUB” is conceived more as a full-fledged group, he was accompanied by the incredible drummer of Brian Blade, to which I dedicated a special some days ago. singer Trixie Whitley and bassist Daryl Johnson. Daniel Lanois deals with the guitars, production and the occasional vocal contribution. The album has that atmosphere described above, there is no doubt that it is the Lanois brand, and like it or not, but it is personal and unique. It contains electronic elements that will throw back the most obtuse and less open minded rockers. A pity since they miss a very good album and with such a wide palette of nuances that each listener finds their satisfaction somewhere on the album. Trixie’s voice is delicious, a pity that she does not overdo it and that she continues to be a unknown to many today. Here he still had a short experience in the music world but he knew how to take the vocal leadership perfectly.

What friends said, this was simply to remember the music of this enormous musician and to highlight an album that passed through this country without pain or glory, and that it would be a good idea to rescue and listen to it. Ramallas of Reggae and Soul, are given by hand with those ethereal and sharp guitars that Daniel knows how to use so well. Listening to this album, one realizes that Lanois’ contributions to his productions go further than directing the artist.

