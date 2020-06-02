Christian, the ‘Mutt‘ Benitez arrived at Mexican soccer in 2007 to defend the colors of the Santos Laguna. There he met Daniel Guzmán, coach with whom he starred in one of the most chuscos y bizarros of all the Mexican soccer.

During a talk for TUDN, the ‘Naughty‘Assured that he and he Ecuadorian was beaten. It all happened when the South American did not want to train during the week. At that moment, the words increased in tone and they both arranged a kind of confrontation above the ring.

“It was in training, I made the indications after a game. And rest in peace and God have him in his holy glory, Mutt He said he didn’t want to train. I thought I was joking, I said ‘you are going to train’ and he told me: well, no I don’t train ‘”, indicated the Aztec technician.

As controversial as the matter might sound, Daniel Guzmán He assured that everything was done with the intention of having a good time and, thus, unite the group more. However, it was also clear that comment that the ‘Mutt‘Broke a rib.

“I asked him ‘How do we fix it?’ and he said to me with “blows”. The next day we got into a ring, so as not to make a long story short, I threw two shots of ‘Canelo’ that connected him well. But my gr Negrito ’, rest in peace, he put a thong on me. I broke a rib but the truth is that everything was very healthy, I didn’t want to hit him because if they didn’t run me from the club, but in the end they were things that united the group ”, ended.