The Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollán, confirmed that “the province of Buenos Aires is evaluating opening some activities” but he denied that the quarantine will be “relaxed”.

“We are about to move to a new phase of quarantine, but we are not talking about easing, but about taking care of the most vulnerable sectors”, said the official, who in addition to being concerned about the health of older adults also put the health system workers in the same group.

To open the mandatory isolation decreed almost a month ago by President Alberto Fernández, the minister explained that from his portfolio they developed a mathematical model. “It not only has to do with the photo that we have today of the different municipalities but also with how the spread of the virus can progress according to certain variables such as living conditions and overcrowding, among others,” he said.

In addition, he said that they drew up a color map that indicates which cities need more care: “We have red, orange, yellow and green areas. In the green areas we have the municipalities that have had no case or have had very few, and 14 days have passed and they have had no new one. In these cases, they will be able to come back with some activities under permits and established rules ”.

But he ruled out “opening the quarantine in the suburbs just like that” and emphasized the overflows in the health system that could occur in districts such as La Matanza, Moreno and Merlo.

“Thanks to the drastic measures we take in a timely manner, we are saving precious time to beat the coronavirus. We gained time to fix the health system and from those measures the peak ran away ”, recalled Gollán.

And he remarked: “As we have built up knowledge of what is happening in our country, the authorities are evaluating starting up some activities in places where there is no circulation of the virus or taking precautions where there is.”

Regarding the situation of the health system, he said that the Province “has sufficient intensive care beds” but what is lacking are the supplies. Against this background, he claimed the purchase of more than 400 tons of input to China that will begin to arrive from this Sunday in Aerolineas Argentinas planes that were sent especially for this purpose.

“We were not getting more than 30%, with all the fury, of the supplies we needed from national suppliers,” said the Minister, who also explained that special machines will be imported to make camisoles and chinstraps.

As the pandemic caused the demand for medical supplies to “multiply by 20 or 30 around the world”, our country is competing with others to source the same products. “We are competing with Donald Trump for the supplies to fight with the coronavirus ”, Gollán exemplified. And he said that while Argentina sends airplanes, “the US sends for supplies with cargo planes.”

Noting the convenience of buying in the Asian country, Gollán said that “There is a giant distortion of prices” and recalled that while the City of Buenos Aires paid 3,000 pesos for a professional mask, they “by making a quick purchase and paying in advance” They got KLM chinstraps with filter at 204 pesos. However, he highlighted the attitude of the Buenos Aires Government in its attempt to get local chinstraps when they were practically scarce beyond value.

With flights that come with supplies from China, which will arrive every two or three days from Sunday, “We will be supplied for at least 15 days” assured the official. Currently, public hospitals have supplies for 72 hours.

Beyond the complaints and complaints from doctors about the lack of security elements, the official said that “The hospitals are fully supplied.” And he clarified: “The problem is that before these flights we were hanging by a thread. Before, we could insure supplies for 72 hours and now up to 15 days onwards ”.

Referring to the massive infections that occurred in various hospitals, such as the Belgrano hospital in San Martín, he explained that people are separated for two weeks and then return to work. “They are processes that we have to get used to. If we did not act in time, we would have 200 infected workers, ”he said.