The exponent of Christian music Daniel Fernandez, released his new single « Signals”, Through all digital platforms and Christian radio in the Dominican Republic, as well as in Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil and the USA.

Signs is an apocalyptic song that talks about the events narrated by Jesus to his 12 disciples with reference to his return to the church, the events are detailed in the chapter 24 of the Gospel according to Saint Matthew.

The composition in charge of Fernández arose after the fall of the Twin Towers of World Trade Center, NY. In the year 2001. However, the premiere recently is due to the current events that the Master pointed out such as: wars and pestilences, earthquakes and the rise of evil at this time.

The theme features the musical arrangements of Luis Payán, guitarist of JLG 440 and the mixing engineer of the renowned Allan Leschhorn. Meanwhile, the audiovisual material is available on his YouTube channel, directed by the Dominican singer-songwriter.

Daniel Fernandez

Dominican evangelical singer-songwriter (pianist), resident in the United States. He was born in 1969. He started in music at the age of 30, starting to compose songs and learning musical instruments at a somewhat advanced age for those purposes.

Last year during Expolit’19 he presented his first album entitled: “Escudríñame”, achieving great acceptance on Christian radio since Easter of that year with the single “Where’s the Body?”. Parallel to the album in promotion, I present ’the recent single“ Signs ”.